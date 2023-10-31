Girona eyeing up signing of under-fire Barcelona star in 2024

Oriol Romeu joined Barcelona from Girona during the summer as a short-term fix to their pivot problems, which were created following Sergio Busquets’ decision to leave the club in order to join Lionel Messi and co. at Inter Miami.

Romeu made an initial good start to life at the club where he came through the famous La Masia academy, but the honeymoon period is now very much over. He has come under fire in recent weeks for poor performances, the latest being during Saturday’s disappointing defeat in El Clasico.

Barcelona are expected to enter the market for another pivot, either in January or next summer. Either way, the expectation is that Romeu won’t be first-choice from next season, and former club Girona are hoping to take advantage of that.

Sport say that Girona would love to re-sign Romeu, and they are eyeing up that possibility for next summer. The Catalans did not purchase a replacement, and have been using Aleix Garcia as a pivot so far this season – and to great effect.

Romeu fits Michel’s system at Girona very well, so would be a welcome addition if he does re-join. Barcelona probably wouldn’t stand in his way, providing that a replacement is signed before he is sold.