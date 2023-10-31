FIFA President confirms Saudi Arabia are to be awarded 2034 World Cup hosting rights

Earlier this month, hosting rights for the 2030 World Cup were awarded to Spain, Portugal and Morocco, meaning that the biggest tournament in football would be back on Spanish shores for the first time since 1982.

Among those to miss out on hosting the tournament in 2030 were Saudi Arabia, who had formed a coalition with Greece and Egypt so as to host for the very first time. Despite missing out, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation announced, on the same day, their intention to host the 2034 instalment.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has now announced that Saudi Arabia have been awarded the rights to host the 2034 World Cup, in what will be the second time the tournament has bee hosted in the Middle East in 12 years, following Qatar last year.

🚨🌏 OFFICIAL: World Cup 2034 will be hosted by Saudi Arabia, as president Gianni Infantino has confirmed. 🇸🇦 “Football unites the world like no other sport, World Cup is perfect showcase for a message of unity and inclusion”. “Different cultures can be together”. pic.twitter.com/ScNJqPzPf7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 31, 2023

Given that the last year’s World Cup had to be held in the winter in order to avoid players playing in extreme temperatures, it is highly likely that the same will have to happen in 2034, with Saudi Arabia now confirmed as hosts.