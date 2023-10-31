Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano quietens talk of Barcelona move for French defender – ‘They have other priorities’

Barcelona will be scouring the transfer market for their next free agent bargains for the coming summer, as they look to continue their policy of improving their squad on a budget. Yet one of the biggest names that could be available is unlikely to be of interest for the Blaugrana.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe is out of contract at the end of the season, and at the age of 28, there has been some suggestion that he may look for a new challenge. So far there have been no discussions over a new deal.

Naturally, Barcelona will be aware of such a strong player being available without a fee, but Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside in his exclusive column that the Catalan side are looking elsewhere for next summer.

“Kimpembe will discuss his future with PSG in the second half of this season. At the moment, no decision has been made.”

“I’m not aware of anything concrete with Barcelona as of today, they’ve different priorities.”

Barcelona may end up reassessing, but in terms of strength in depth, there is an argument that it is their strongest position currently. Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez and Andreas Christensen are all competing for minutes, and all four have a claim to be among the finest in Spain. Eric Garcia is also on loan on Girona, and they will have to make a decision on his future next summer.