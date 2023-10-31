Diego Simeone to take significant pay cut in new Atletico Madrid contract

It has been widely reported that Diego Simeone will sign a new contract as Atletico Madrid manager. Cholo’s current deal expires at the end of the season, and despite joining the club back in 2011, he has no intention of opting for a new challenge any time soon.

It is expected that Simeone will sign a new three-year deal, which would keep him at Atletico until the end of the 2026-27 season. As part of the agreement, Cadena SER have reported that he will also take a significant pay cut, believed to be in the region of 20-30%.

🚨| Diego Simeone will decrease his salary by a significant amount in his contract extension: around a 20-30% reduction. It could result in a contract worth €12-13m. [@PedroFullanaSER] pic.twitter.com/PmwIM0bN5q — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 31, 2023

Given that Atletico are not in the best place financially, and Simeone is one of the highest paid coaches in world football, it makes a lot of sense to reduce his current earnings. He will still earn a lot of money, so he won’t be out of pocket too much.

Renewing Simeone’s contract will be the best piece of business that Atletico Madrid do all season song. The Argentine has been a revelation over the last 12 years, and the Rojiblanco faithful will hope that continues going forward.