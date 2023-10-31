Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Spanish journalist that claimed Lionel Messi did not deserve 2023 Ballon d’Or

On Monday, Lionel Messi was awarded a record-breaking eighth Ballon d’or trophy. The Barcelona icon won following a sensational 2022-23 season, with the highlight undoubtedly being leading Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

However, while many felt that Messi deserved the award, there many plenty of others that disagreed with the decision. One of those was Spanish journalist Tomas Roncero, who said in a video for Diario AS that the award should have gone to Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

“Hello friends. What we knew has happened. They gave another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at (Inter) Miami, but he was already looking retired at PSG to prepare for the World Cup. He won the World Cup, yes, well, but with 6 penalties in his favour.

“The World Cup was 10 months ago, we’re in November. Messi has eight Ballon d’Ors well, he should have five. He has the Ballon d’Ors of Iniesta and Xavi, Lewandowski – who won six trophies in one season – and Haaland, who was the top scorer of everything.”

Diario AS shared the footage on Instagram, and a certain Cristiano Ronaldo would respond. The Portuguese, who had a famous rivalry with Messi for many years, liked the post, as well as commenting several laughing emojis.

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Tomas Roncero's video about Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d'Or, as he likes and comments. Roncero: "Hello friends. What we knew has happened. They were going to give another Ballon d’Or to Messi. He went to retire at Miami, but he was already… pic.twitter.com/Uv3VouUd4r — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 31, 2023

It is likely to assume that Ronaldo felt that Messi’s Ballon d’Or award was undeserved, not that the former Barcelona player will probably care much about what his former adversary thinks at this time.