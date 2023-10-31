Copa del Rey round-up: La Liga sides progress to next round with considerable ease

There were six Copa del Rey matches to take place on Tuesday, two of which involved La Liga sides. Almeria travelled to face CF Talavera de la Reina, while Las Palmas took on CD Manacor.

CF Talavera de la Reina 0-2 Almeria

Almeria picked up their first victory of the season with a comfortable 2-0 win over Second Federation side CF Talavera de la Reina. Both goals came in the first half, with Largie Ramazani opening the scoring on 14 minutes, before Marko Milovanovic doubled the lead just before half time.

The only blemish for Almeria was a red card to Cesar Montes, who was shown two yellow cards in quick succession towards the end of the match.

CD Manacor 0-3 Las Palmas

Las Palmas have been shy of goals so far this season, but they scored three against CD Manacor to ease their way into the next round of the Copa del Rey. Julian Araujo, on loan from Barcelona, scored his first goal for the club to open the scoring, before second half strikes from Alberto Moleiro and Pau Ferrer ensured the victory.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Espanyol (2-0 vs Mensajero), Levante (3-0 vs CD Varea) and Eibar (4-0 vs Lorca Deportiva).