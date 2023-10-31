Catalan police set to act as La Liga report multiple examples of racist abuse aimed at Vinicius Junior during El Clasico

Depressingly, Vinicius Junior has been subjected to racist abuse on several occasions over the last 12 months, and unfortunately, that seems to have continued during El Clasico this past weekend.

Following the match, which Real Madrid won 2-1, La Liga announced that they were investigated reports that Vinicius had been subjected to racism from individuals inside the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

MD have reported that La Liga’s investigation has concluded, and they have passed on evidence from “multiple episodes” to the Catalan police, also known as the Mossos. The report says that this evidence included multiple photos, which are said to prove that racist behaviour took place during El Clasico.

The Mossos will now begin identifying the individuals in this evidence, which further steps to be decided after. It has often been the case that those caught racially abusing Vinicius are charged with hate crimes, so it may be that the same occurs in these situations.