Ballon d’Or rankings: Where did Spain’s candidates place for Ballon d’Or, Kopa Award, Lev Yashin Award?

Lionel Messi secured his eighth Ballon d’Or, further extending his legacy and lead as the player with the most ever awards on Monday night. Many are predicting it to be his last after leaving European football too. Meanwhile Aitana Bonmati won her first, but continued Barcelona’s monopoly on the award, being the third year running that a Blaugrana star has won the award.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe completed the podium with Messi, followed by Kevin de Bruyne and Rodri Hernandez, who became the highest-placed Spanish player in over a decade in 5th.

Vinicius Junior was the first La Liga representative in 6th, followed by Luka Modric in 10th. Robert Lewandowski was the first Barcelona player in 12th, ex-Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou separating him from teammate Ilkay Gundogan in 14th.

Another Saudi Pro League star in Karim Benzema placed 16th, Jude Bellingham 18th, while Antoine Griezmann finished the La Liga representation in 21st.

The women’s section was heavy on Liga F representation, beyond Bonmati’s victory. Barcelona had Salma Paralluelo (3rd), Fridolina Rolfo (4th), Patri Guijarro (8th), Mapi Leon (16th), Asisat Oshoala (20th). Meanwhile World Cup hero Olga Carmona finished 6th, Real Madrid teammate Linda Caicedo (9th), Hayley Raso (17th) and Levante had an entrant too, in Alba Redondo, who came 21st.

The Kopa trophy was also heavy on La Liga representation. Jude Bellingham claimed the award ahead of Pedri (3rd), Eduardo Camavinga (4th), Gavi (5th) and Alejandro Balde (7th). With Xavi Simons coming 6th, it means 40% of the nominees have passed through Barcelona’s ranks.

Emiliano Martinez did not go down well as the winner of the Lev Yashin Award for the best goalkeeper, beating out Ederson and Bounou. Thibaut Courtois finished 4th ahead of Marc-Andre ter Stegen in 5th.

