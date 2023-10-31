Atletico Madrid on pace for La Liga title according to precedents

Atletico Madrid may not be top of the table, but there is a strong argument to say they have been the best side in Spain so far in La Liga.

With a game in hand, they will go joint-top if they win that against Sevilla, sitting three points behind Girona and Real Madrid. Currently they are the joint-best attack with the Catalans (25 goals), and the second-best defence (9 goals) behind Real Madrid (8 goals). While Los Colchoneros also dropped a disastrous 3-0 loss to Valencia, they are the only side to have beaten Real Madrid, a game which they dominated.

Los Rojiblancos are on their best home run ever according to Diario AS, with 15 straight wins at the Metropolitano, who say that Los Rojiblancos are ready to fight for the title.

Only twice before have Atletico taken more points from their opening 10 games, 27 in 2013-14 and 26 in 2020-21, both seasons in which they ended up winning La Liga.

Simeone’s side are also the side with the joint-third most goals in 2023 (72, with Manchester City), behind Borussia Dortmund (77) and Bayern Munich (78). This is 9 ahead of Real Madrid, 11 ahead of Girona, and 13 ahead of Barcelona.

Certainly it looks as if Simeone has many of his stars at their best, with Antoine Griezmann, Alvaro Morata and Koke Resurreccion looking razor sharp. The question will be if and when Morata and Griezmann go through a dryer spell, and whether their defence can stay fit and solid.