Analysis: Why it would be a poor decision for Real Madrid to sign Manchester City star

There’s no doubt that Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are coming towards the end of their times at Real Madrid. The pair have been two of the club’s greatest ever midfielders, and have been part of one of the greatest periods in its history. However, at ages 38 and 33, they are beginning to lose prominence.

In Modric’s case, this season will almost certainly be his last as a Real Madrid player. He has been relegated to a squad role in recent weeks, which he has been frustrated by. His contract expires next summer, and it would be a shock if it were to be renewed. For Kroos, he is more likely to be remain, and he has been largely been an important player during the campaign so far, but he still won’t be at the club for too much longer.

When Modric and Kroos go, it is expected that replacements will be signed by Real Madrid, despite the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Dani Ceballos and Jude Bellingham already being in the first team squad. In this regard, the question is who the club would opt to sign.

One of those that has been rumoured as a possible option is Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips. According to Defensa Central (via CaughtOffside), the England international has been offered to Real Madrid, and it is unlikely to be one that the 27-year-old would turn down.

However, from Real Madrid’s perspective, signing Phillips won’t not make such sense. He is predominantly a defensive midfielder, and has been unable to displace Rodri in the Man City team. Los Blancos already have Tchouameni and Camavinga at the club who are younger, and better, than Phillips.

In this regard, it makes no sense for Real Madrid to want to sign Phillips, and it is expected that they would reject this offer, especially since he probably wouldn’t be cheap either. Money would be much better spent elsewhere.

It is an interesting debate about who Real Madrid would opt for as replacements for Modric and Kroos. Nico Paz would be an excellent addition to the first team, as he has impressed throughout the youth categories at La Fabrica. He looks to be almost ready for a promotion, although whether one comes next summer, when Modric will likely go, remains to be seen.

Real Madrid have a fair bit of time to decide what they want to do post-Modric and Kroos, but one thing they certainly should not be thinking about is signing Phillips.