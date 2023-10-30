Barcelona Osasuna

WATCH: 17-year-old Barcelona hero Marc Guiu does it again with stoppage time winner

Barcelona’s senior side were on the wrong end of a stoppage winner this weekend, but super sub Marc Guiu was at it again this weekend for Barca Atletic.

Guiu, 17, made headlines around the world after scoring just 23 seconds into his debut, with just his second touch. It was enough for a late winner against Athletic Club last weekend, resulting in three points for the Blaugrana.

He was on the bench during El Clasico, but as an unused substitute, also made the bench for Rafael Marquez’s B team. Osasuna Promesas were in town, and took the lead through Ander Yoldi, but his goal was canclled out by Pau Victor in the 79th minute.

In the 80th, Guiu came on again looking for the winner, and while it wasn’t his debut, he did score his first goal for Barca Atletic in the 92nd minute, gifting Marquez a 2-1 win at the death.

“I am experiencing a spectacular moment, working as hard as I can and taking advantage of everything I can, very happy for the team for being able to help win this match, now I want to go to the World Cup to help the team and when I return to help the team again time,” he told Sport.

Neither Xavi Hernandez nor Marquez will be able to count on Guiu for some time now though, with the teenager one of several Barcelona players travelling to Indonesia for the under-17 World Cup.

