Spain star Dani Olmo out injured until 2024

Spain star Dani Olmo will miss the remainder of 2023 after suffering a shoulder injury.

The 25-year-old has suffered an injury disrupted start to the 2023/24 campaign and this issue is a renewed setback for him.

Olmo lasted just seven minutes in RB Leipzig’s 6-0 Bundesliga home win over Koln on October 28 after being substituted on, and then off again, in the closing stages.

The initial diagnosis was not positive for Olmo, with reports from Diario AS claiming he suffered a dislocation, which could require surgery in the coming weeks.

Our number 7️⃣ suffered an acromioclavicular joint separation in yesterday's 6-0 win against Köln. Medical examinations late on Saturday evening and on Sunday revealed that Olmo has suffered no fractures. The Spaniard will be out of action for RBL for several weeks.

RB Leipzig are yet to confirm their plan over Olmo’s recovery with surgery one of the options available to allow him to return as quickly as possible in 2024.

Head coach Marco Rose claimed the injury is ‘serious’ with Olmo an ‘irreplaceable part of his team’.

Alongside missing a potential two months of Bundesliga action, Olmo will also miss RB Leipzig’s remaining three Champions League group games in 2023, as they aim to join Manchester City in the last 16.