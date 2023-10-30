Second Barcelona star critical of Barcelona following Ilkay Gundogan Clasico rant

Barcelona veteran Ilkay Gundogan made the headlines after he came out with a highly critical assessment of their attitude after defeat in El Clasico to Real Madrid, but he wasn’t the only one to be public about their discontent.

Gundogan criticised his teammates for their lack of passion after defeat, believing that the Blaugrana should have been more angry after the result. ‘I didn’t come here to lose games like this,’ he chastised his teammates.

However after the match, Gavi had also been critical of their work after the match in the flash interview. The 19-year-old had an excellent game in midfield, but as noted by Sport, he wanted more focus from his colleagues. ‘We cannot be so lax,’ he said regarding the goal, and that ‘we dropped off’ after the goal.

Gavi had done an excellent job of keeping Bellingham quiet until the opening goal, but when his header away from a cross dropped to Bellingham, nobody took his place and the English star was allowed to let rip.