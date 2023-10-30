Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior to take home award at Ballon d’Or for work against racism and education programme

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham will not be the only one packing with extra space today as he leaves for the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris. It appears as if Vinicius Junior is also in line for an award.

Bellingham is the favourite to win the Kopa Trophy for the best young player of the year, although no doubt he will have his eyes on the big prize for next year.

Meanwhile Relevo report that Vinicius will be given the Socrates Award for humanitarian contributions. The Brazilian has led the charge against racism after being abused on countless occasions over the past 18 months, and brought about several changes in how Spanish football deals with racism.

Vinicius also has ‘The Vini Jr Institution’ which is concerned with improving public education for those in poverty, including the development of an app to help children. Last year he invested €335k, this year he has put €1m into the project, and he is expected to increase his funding by 150%, up to €2.5m, for 2024.