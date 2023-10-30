Mixed Barcelona injury news over Pedri and Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona will be looking for some positivity ahead of their weekend La Liga trip to Real Sociedad.

La Blaugrana suffered their first league loss of the season last weekend as Real Madrid fought back to secure a 2-1 El Clasico win in Catalonia.

Xavi’s plans for the game were heavily impacted by ongoing injury issues with several players not passed fit in time to feature against Los Blancos.

Two players not involved in El Clasico, but hoping to be fit to travel to San Sebastian, are midfield duo Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has been absent for five weeks with an ankle problem with Pedri sidelined since August with a hamstring issue.

However, despite optimism that both players would be ready to face La Real, de Jong looks to be still some way from a return, with Barcelona not willing to take any risks over injury comebacks this season.

As per the latest update from Marca, Pedri is likely to come into the squad, but de Jong’s status will not be confirmed until the last minute.