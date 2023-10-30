Lionel Messi predicts future Ballon d’Or win for Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland

Lionel Messi had a message for his rivals after scooping his eighth Ballon d’Or award in Paris.

Messi’s superb leadership of Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title in Qatar proved pivotal in his push for another major individual title.

However, the decision to return the award to Messi, following his win in 2021, was not without some controversy, with emerging stars tipped for their first win.

Erling Haaland scored an incredible 52 goals in 53 games as Manchester City won a Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble and Messi’s former Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kyian Mbappe netted 41 goals, as PSG retained the Ligue 1 title, and France lost to Messi’s Argentina in the World Cup final.

🚨✨ Ballon d’Or top three ranking. 1️⃣ Lionel Messi

2️⃣ Erling Haaland

3️⃣ Kylian Mbappé pic.twitter.com/pZEleF2BqX — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 30, 2023

Messi acknowledged his successors at a ceremony in the French capital and claimed the future years will see both players have their chance to win the ultimate player trophy in football.

“This Ballon d’Or is a gift for all of Argentina. But, I don’t want to forget Haaland or Mbappe, who had a great year, spectacular, and in the coming years they will win this award.

“The level never goes down, I’ve been lucky to be here for many years. I want to give special mention to all those people who were happy that Argentina were world champion.

“Thanks also to all my family, my wife, my children, for being there in the worst moments, and helping me to fulfil my dreams in football. Without you it would not have been possible.”

Messi is currently in the MLS off-season period but he is expected to travel to China for friendly games in the coming days.