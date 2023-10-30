Jude Bellingham outstripping series of Real Madrid legends including Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham could barely have written a better start to his career in Spain, and in the process, he is writing his name into the history books.

No player has ever started better in terms of offensive production in a Real Madrid shirt. Through 13 games, Bellingham has 13 goals, which keeps him level with Cristiano Ronaldo and Alfredo di Stefano through the same number of games, as per Diario AS.

While it was before assists were recorded for di Stefano, Bellingham’s three assists mean he has been directly involved in 16 goals, with Ronaldo having a single assist at this stage. It also means that across Europe’s top five leagues, Harry Kane’s 21 goal contributions is the only total that outstrips Bellingham.

In terms of other Real Madrid legends, Bellingham is outstripping the likes of Ferenc Puskas (11 goals), Raul (7 goals), Hugo Sanchez (7 goals) and Santillana (5 goals). He is also the first Real Madrid player to debut in El Clasico with a brace since Pedro Arsuaga in 1947, and is keeping pace with Romario (93-94), Ronaldo Nazario (96-97) and Robert Lewandowski (22-23) as the only players to score 10 goals in their first 10 La Liga games.

With the exception of Karim Benzema, who ended up on 354 goals and in second place, those Real Madrid legends Bellingham is leading in terms of their starts make up the other six of Real Madrid’s top scorers ever.

While it seems inevitable he will slow down somewhat, each time it looks as if this will be the case, Bellingham comes up with another goal from nowhere. He certainly knows how to pick his moment.