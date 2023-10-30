Jude Bellingham is hungry for more success after winning Kopa Trophy

Jude Bellingham issued a firm message that he wants to win everything with Real Madrid and England in future.

The former Borussia Dortmund star is enjoying an incredible start to life in Madrid with 13 goals scored across all competitions as Los Blancos lead the way in the La Liga title race.

Bellingham’s superb form has caused shockwaves in Spanish football, with his adaptation instantaneous, and his ability to play in a new role, offering Real Madrid a new dimension in their play.

Alongside his impressive performances, Bellingham’s maturity and leadership has earmarked him as a future captain for club and country, as his career progresses.

The latest step for Bellingham has included the 2023 Kopa Trophy, as the first ever Real Madrid player to win the award, ahead of Jamal Musiala and Pedri.

However, Bellingham insisted the trophy is just the start for him, as he wants to push forward and win as many major titles as possible.

“To win this trophy means a lot, but for me, the most important thing is team trophies. Now, I’ve got this one, it’s important I kick on and help Madrid and England win trophies for many years.”