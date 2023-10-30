Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham claims 2023 Kopa Trophy

Jude Bellingham’s incredible season has continued after being confirmed as the 2023 Kopa Trophy winner.

The Kopa Trophy is awarded to the best U21 male footballer on the planet, as voted for a panel of former Ballon d’Or winners, selected by France Football, as part of the Ballon d’Or awards.

A change in criteria from 2022 means the main award is now selected based on the previous season, in this case 2022/23, but Bellingham’s win includes his time at Borussia Dortmund and in Madrid.

His outrageous form at Real Madrid remains the key focus, with 13 goals scored already by the England international, as part of an incredible start to life in the Spanish capital.

Bellingham is the first Real Madrid player to win the award, since its inauguration in 2018, with the 20-year-old finishing second at Dortmund in 2021.

Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala finished second in the 2023 placings with Barcelona star Pedri in third spot.



Jude Bellingham Pedri

