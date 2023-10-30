Girona captain facing suspension for comments on referee

Girona could be facing a spell without their captain David Lopez, after the Technical Committee for Referees (CTA) opened disciplinary proceedings against the veteran, as per Diario AS.

Last week Lopez gave half-time interview during Girona’s 5-2 win over Almeria complaining about Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias, saying that he insults players and lacks respect for them.

The CTA have denied this, having listened back to the audio recordings, while offering Lopez and Girona the chance to listen to them. They were not taken up on this offer, but also offered Lopez the chance to rectify his statements publicly.

Lopez, 34, did apologise for the comments, but clearly this has not gone far enough for the CTA, who will take disciplinary action against him. He would likely face two to four games suspension.

Lopez’s testimony has also been backed up by other La Liga players in terms of how Ortiz behaves, although anonymously so. It begs the question over what exactly is more important to the RFEF, as it seems comments to and about referees are treated with a more stern response than challenges and tackles that endanger the health and career of the players.