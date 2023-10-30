Atletico Madrid Barcelona

Former Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA for three years

Former President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) Luis Rubiales has been suspended from the game for three years by FIFA, following his behaviour at the 2023 World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

After Spain won the World Cup, Rubiales kissed star forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent. He initially dismissed the event, then apologised, and finally declared that it was consented. All the while he pressured Hermoso, her family and other players to come out publicly to play down the incident. He attributed the backlash to false feminism, and refused to resign, before resigning several weeks later, after FIFA suspended him temporarily, and significant pressure for him to do so.

The ban means that Rubiales cannot be involved in any football activity for the next three years, but now has a period of ten days to appeal the decision.

Rubiales is also currently battling a legal case against him from the public prosecutor on the charges of sexual assault and coercion. He could face more than five years in prison, depending on the verdict and the sentence.

