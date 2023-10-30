Former Premier League winner slams Rodri over Manchester derby penalty

The fall out from the Manchester derby has seen Manchester City star Rodri come in for criticism.

The Spain international was at the centre of a crucial incident as Erling Haaland dispatched a first half penalty to put City on course for an Old Trafford win.

Haaland added a second goal after the break, before Phil Foden wrapped up the win for the defending champions, but the spot kick controversy was a major talking point.

Rodri went down inside the box following a pull by Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund with referee Paul Tierney eventually awarding the penalty after a lengthy VAR check.

"I think it's a little bit harsh… " 🤔 The Super Sunday panel discuss the penalty incident involving Rasmus Højlund and Rodri 💭 pic.twitter.com/knXKMyvhmk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 29, 2023

Højlund was frustrated by the call, as contact with Rodri appeared to be not enough to cause a fall, but the foul was committed within current Premier League guidelines over holding inside the penalty area.

Former Arsenal star Freddie Ljungberg was asked about the incident, as part of his punditry role for the game, and he claimed Rodri exaggerated the incident to win a penalty.

“I don’t like this guy. He may touch him with his hand, but Rodri weighs between 90 and 95 kilos”, he said.

“He throws himself to the ground, you can see that.

“The penalty changed the game. This works in Spanish football, but I don’t want Spanish football in the Premier League.”