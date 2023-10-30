Fabrizio Romano confirms La Liga interest in Bayer Leverkusen starlet Florian Wirtz

Bayer Leverkusen have started off the Bundesliga on fire with just a single draw to go with eight wins, which has them top of the table. A major reason for that is Florian Wirtz, with the young playmaker recording 5 goals and 8 assists in his opening 13 appearances this season.

Wirtz, who recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury last season, has been in inspired form of late, which was never more evident than after his wondergoal against Freiburg.

FLORIAN WIRTZ IS A MAGICIAN! WHAT A GOAL 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UYh8v9BzF4 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 29, 2023

Está empeñado en conquistar la #Bundesliga. 🖼️ La obra de arte de Florian Wirtz. #LaCasadelFútbol pic.twitter.com/LTey9H70C1 — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) October 29, 2023

Naturally, at just 20 years of age, a number of Europe’s top clubs are after Wirtz, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano to Caught Offside.

“Bayern Sporting Director Christoph Freund has been clear in denying any talk, at the moment there’s nothing concrete, just interest. But there’s lot of interest from Premier League, La Liga and Bundesliga. Nothing will be decided now or in January; it’s one to watch after the Euros, so long time to go,” he remarked on his exclusive column.

Meanwhile in Spain, MD remark that Barcelona are highly interested in him, as are Manchester City and Real Madrid. However for the Blaugrana, they are unlikely to be able to reach his minimum €100m price tag. Wirtz has previously declared that he has ‘dreamed’ of playing for Barcelona since he was a child, but the Blaugrana will need a miracle to pull a deal off.

Wirtz has a contract until 2027, and for Leverkusen it would make sense to sell him in 2024 or 2025 in order to maximise his value, unless they can get him to agree to another contract.