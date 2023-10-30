El Clasico in numbers: Real Madrid win, but Ronald Araujo shuts down Vinicius Junior again

Real Madrid came out victorious in El Clasico, which saw the debut of Jude Bellingham, who looks as if he is flying towards greatness. Yet it was also another edition of one of the greatest battles in Europe currently: Vinicius Junior vs Ronald Araujo.

Ever since Xavi Hernandez’s decision to move Araujo to right-back in order to deal with Vinicius, the pair have gone head-to-head in El Clasico, with both players pulling out all of the stops.

Generally, the Uruguayan has had his way with the Brazilian, but during Real Madrid’s 4-0 win over Barcelona in April, Vinicius came out on top, scoring and assisting Karim Benzema as Los Blancos ran rampant.

However Xavi once again moved Araujo to the right side of what was a back four in defence to deal with Vinicius, and once again little was seen of the Brazilian, who to his credit did not become disheartened.

Yet Vinicius failed to complete any of his four dribbles, losing the ball 17 times and failing to get a shot off. While he did win a number of fouls, his threat was minimal for the Blaugrana.

Vinicius won the battle in the previous #ElClasico, after Real Madrid's 4-0 win. Despite victory, Ronald Araujo was on top again this Saturday though. 0.05 xG

0.32 xA

0/4 dribbles

45 touches

19/23 passes

2 key passes

0/2 crosses

5/13 ground duels

17 balls lost

4 fouls won pic.twitter.com/6wyrq55G0C — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2023

It should be said that it was less of a direct battle than in recent years. Previously Vinicius would begin on the touchline and move inside, looking to bamboozle with his pace and trickery, which Araujo was asked to defend. But with Vinicius playing further inside as part of Carlo Ancelotti’s new shape, he had far less opportunities to run at a defender in space.