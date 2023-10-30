Diego Simeone signs contract extension with Atletico Madrid – report

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has agreed a new long-term contract with the club, according to the latest in Madrid.

It was reported early Monday morning that Simeone was closing in on an extension this week, and his agent and sister Natalia Simeone met with the Atletico hierarchy on Monday afternoon.

Various reports have surfaced on the length of contract being offered, with two and three years mooted. However RTVE are reporting that a deal has now been agreed that will see Simeone tied to Los Rojiblancos until 2027.

🚨| BREAKING: Diego Simeone extends with Atlético Madrid until 2027. [@teledeporte] pic.twitter.com/XbD8np5ZZ5 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) October 30, 2023

A four-year deal would be a major commitment from Simeone, and a sign that the Argentine has no intention of going anywhere. It could also mean the end of the Joao Felix project at Atletico, with Simeone and Felix struggling to see eye to eye.

More pertinently, this would be major news for Atletico and their fans, securing their most successful coach ever for another four years. His previous deal is up next summer, and last season he dealt with more criticism than ever, but in the 10 months since has found a way to motivate and shape his side back into a formidable outfit.