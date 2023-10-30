Aurelien Tchouameni avoids Real Madrid fan pile-on against Gavi with classy gesture

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has gone out of his way to ensure that Gavi is not the focus of Madridista ire, after images emerged that seemingly showed the 19-year-old injuring the Frenchman.

Images emerged from DAZN where it was highlighted that Tchouameni was feeling his toe following a challenge with Gavi in the second half. Gavi catches him slightly on his way past.

After images emerged highlighting a challenge from Gavi as the potential point where Aurelien Tchouameni fractured his metatarsal, the French player has explained that he was injured in the first half – not by the Barcelona youngster.#HalaMadrid #Barca pic.twitter.com/cVRSNwYqxs — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2023

Tchouameni then responded on Twitter though, noting that ‘It’s not Gavi’s fault. I got injured at the end of the first half.’

He will now miss around two months of action with a fractured metatarsal.

No es culpa de Gavi. Me lesioné al final de la primera mitad https://t.co/80QK1668n8 — Tchouameni Aurélien (@atchouameni) October 30, 2023

His response will prevent Madridistas going after Gavi for injuring him on social media, and perhaps influencing public opinion on what has been sensitive issue in the past. The Blaugrana midfielder’s passionate approach has sometimes got him on the wrong side of Real Madrid fans, and Spain fans, who have whistled him in the past. This now appears to be in the past, after recent performances proved that Gavi is one of the best La Roja have.