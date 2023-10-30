Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid tracking 17-year-old Irish star

Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are amongst the sides that are interested in Shamrock Rovers playmaker Naj Razi, reports from Ireland say.

Razi, 17, was a key part of the Ireland under-17 side at the European Championships earlier this year. The Irish side were knocked out by Spain in the quarter-finals, but with a series of scouts there, Razi caught the eye.

Only recently turned 17, Razi has made five appearances for Shamrock Rovers, and is likely to see more action in their final two games of the season. The Irish Independent report that Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are also looking at Razi, but with Brexit rules now in place, he would not be able to move to England until January of 2025, whereas the Spanish sides could make a move for him now. He has signed professional contract with Shamrock Rovers, but iot is not clear how long that deal lasts.

With Irish players now more accessible to European teams than English sides, it could be one of the first cases of Irish talent seeking their fortunes on the continent rather than across just the Irish sea.