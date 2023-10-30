All smiles at Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone set to sign medium-term deal

Atletico Madrid are in their best form since their title-winning season in 2020-21, and are comparable to similar successful seasons in 1995-96 and 2013-14. The architect of that form is believed to be close to agreeing a new contract.

While it has been widely reported that Diego Simeone and Atletico are in talks over a new contract, there had been claims that his new deal might allow for a departure to Saudi Arabia in 2025, with his current deal up next summer.

However Cadena Cope say that Colchoneros can likely look forward to at least an extra season with El Cholo, with the two sides of the negotiation closing in on a three-year deal.

Around this time last season was perhaps the period of greatest doubt in Simeone during his 11 years at Atletico, after they were 5th entering the World Cup, having crashed out of the Champions League bottom of their group. Yet 12 months later, his side is playing some of the best football in Spain, and should they win their game in hand, they will be top of the table as things stand.