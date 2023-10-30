Aitana Bonmati wins first ever Ballon d’Or Feminin award

Barcelona Femeni star Aitana Bonmati has won her first ever Ballon d’Or Feminin award.

Alongside Barcelona winning the women’s club of the year award, the top individual prize went to Bonmati, on the back of an incredible year for club and country.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored 19 goals and laid on 19 assists, across all competitions, as the Catalans secured a Liga F, UEFA Women’s Champions League and Supercopa de Espana treble at the end of 2022/23.

However, Bonmati’s consistency continued into the summer, as Spain secured their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title, after beating England in the final in Sydney.

Aitana Bonmatí is the first player to win the World Cup Golden Ball, the UEFA Women’s Player of the Year, and the Women's Ballon d'Or. The only Spanish player to be named Player of the Tournament at a senior World Cup.#BallondOr pic.twitter.com/6eAEMgdzSD — Squawka (@Squawka) October 30, 2023

The post final coverage was dominated by Luis Rubiales controversial behaviour, and subsequent resignation and suspension, but Bonmati’s performances in Australia and New Zealand will be remembered by Spain fans.

A THIRD STRAIGHT BALLON D'OR FOR SPANISH FOOTBALL 🇪🇸👏 2023 – Aitana Bonmati 🏆

2022 – Alexia Putellas 🏆

2021 – Alexia Putellas 🏆 pic.twitter.com/WT4KstqKPh — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 30, 2023

After scoring three goals, and making two assists Down Under, she scooped the Golden Ball award, ahead of teammate Jenni Hermoso.

AITANA BONMATI WINS THE 2023 BALLON D'OR 🏆 pic.twitter.com/xJZIF55QUj — GOAL (@goal) October 30, 2023

Her 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin title win continues Barcelona’s recent dominance of it with Alexia Putellas winning it in 2021 and 2022.

Images via TNT Sports