Barcelona

Aitana Bonmati wins first ever Ballon d’Or Feminin award

Barcelona Femeni star Aitana Bonmati has won her first ever Ballon d’Or Feminin award.

Alongside Barcelona winning the women’s club of the year award, the top individual prize went to Bonmati, on the back of an incredible year for club and country.

The 25-year-old midfielder scored 19 goals and laid on 19 assists, across all competitions, as the Catalans secured a Liga F, UEFA Women’s Champions League and Supercopa de Espana treble at the end of 2022/23.

However, Bonmati’s consistency continued into the summer, as Spain secured their first FIFA Women’s World Cup title, after beating England in the final in Sydney.

The post final coverage was dominated by Luis Rubiales controversial behaviour, and subsequent resignation and suspension, but Bonmati’s performances in Australia and New Zealand will be remembered by Spain fans.

After scoring three goals, and making two assists Down Under, she scooped the Golden Ball award, ahead of teammate Jenni Hermoso.

Her 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin title win continues Barcelona’s recent dominance of it with Alexia Putellas winning it in 2021 and 2022.

Images via TNT Sports

Posted by

Tags Aitana Bonmati Alexia Putellas Jenni Hermoso Luis Rubiales

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Well deserved. She stepped up while Alexia was recovering and became a leader at Barca, and also had a remarkable World Cup tournament.

    Congratulations, Aitana!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News