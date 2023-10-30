Aitana Bonmati dedicates Ballon d’Or award to Barcelona and Spain teammates

Barcelona Femeni and Spain star Aitana Bonmati hailed her teammates after winning the 2023 Ballon d’Or Feminin.

With Barcelona also winning the women’s club of the year award, the top individual title went to Bonmati, following an exceptional 12 months for the 25-year-old.

Bonmati’s 19 goals and 19 assists, across all competitions, propelled the Catalans to a Liga F, UEFA Women’s Champions League and Supercopa de Espana treble at the end of 2022/23.

She maintained that impressive streak of form into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup as Spain claimed a first ever world title in Sydney.

Despite the controversy surrounding former RFEF president Luis Rubiales after the tournament, Bonmati and her teammates have remained steadfast in their drive for change for female footballers and she paid tribute to her teammates and coaches in Paris.

“I’m very proud to win the Ballon d’Or. Football is a collective sport and I’d like to extend this prize to my teammates and staff.

Aitana Bonmati dedicates her #BallonDor award to Barcelona and Spain teammates 👏🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/ceMVA0BdMD — Football España (@footballespana_) October 30, 2023

“This is a dream for me. I have really good players by my side. To reach three straight Champions League finals as a club is special. Let’s hope there’s much more to come.

“As role models we have a responsibility on and off the pitch. We should be more than just athletes, keep leading by example, and fighting together for a better, peaceful and equal world.”