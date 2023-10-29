WATCH: Carlo Ancelotti with classic Carlo Ancelotti reaction to Real Madrid’s late winner against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is known for being rather low-key when in the dugout, and he was no different during Saturday’s victory over Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, despite the circumstances.

Jude Bellingham’s second half brace ensured a victory for Real Madrid that had looked very unlikely on the basis of their performance in the opening 45 minutes. The Englishman’s scored the winner in the 92nd minute, sparking wild reactions from everyone associated with the club – except Ancelotti.

Carlo Ancelotti's celebration on Jude Bellingham's game-winner is so classic Carlo Ancelotti.pic.twitter.com/DtG3rBQgP5 — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) October 29, 2023

You’d never have known that Real Madrid had scored a last-minute winner against Barcelona judging by Ancelotti’s reaction, and he even pushed away son Davide who come to celebrate with him after Bellingham’s strike.

To Ancelotti’s credit, he would have been delighted post-match once the result was confirmed, with his immediate reaction in that moment to make sure that his Real Madrid side see out the game against Barcelona, which they did end up doing.