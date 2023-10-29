Valencia star Hugo Duro set for injury lay off

Valencia striker Hugo Duro looks set for a spell on the sidelines with an injury setback.

Duro has been impressive in front of goal for Los Che so far this season after a mixed spell since joining the club permanently in 2022.

The 23-year-old netted his fifth La Liga goal as Valencia were held to a 2-2 draw with Athletic Club this weekend and the clash ended with Duro leaving the Estadio San Mames pitch in pain.

After putting Valencia 2-1 up in Bilbao, Duro was forced off after falling awkwardly following a challenge, and initial reports hint at a possible broken collarbone.

As per Relevo, Duro will undergo further tests when the squad arrive back in Valencia, but a break could be an absence of three months for the former Real Madrid forward.

Valencia will look to offer an update on his fitness in the coming days ahead of a midweek Copa del Rey trip to UD Logrones.