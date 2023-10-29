Spain manager Luis de la Fuente attended El Clasico, Barcelona starlet among those being scouted

The next international break gets underway in just over two weeks’ time, with Spain playing their final two Euro 2024 qualifying matches against Cyprus and Georgia. In preparation for announcing his squad in the next couple of weeks, La Roja head coach Luis de la Fuente was in attendance at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Saturday to watch El Clasico.

The expectation is that several Barcelona and Real Madrid players will be included in de la Fuente’s squad. Among them could be a first-time call-up, that being Fermin Lopez, who is rumoured to be on the radar of the Spain head coach.

Fermin had a good game against Real Madrid, especially in the first half. In this regard, it could de la Fuente to calling him up for the matches against Cyprus and Georgia, although it should be remembered that there is plenty of competition in the Spain midfield.

Pedri will be back from injury, while Aleix Garcia is also pushing for a call-up after a sensational 18 months at Girona. Still, Fermin looks to be in a good place to earn that first senior Spain cap.