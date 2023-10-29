Son of Enriquez Negreira believes Real Madrid should have been awarded penalty against Barcelona

Saturday’s Clasico encounter, which saw Real Madrid pick up a late 2-1 victory over Barcelona at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, had its fair share of controversial moments, with both teams feeling that they should have been awarded a penalty by referee Jesus Gil Manzano.

Ronald Araujo believed he was fouled by Aurelien Tchouameni in the first half, while in the second period, Real Madrid were adamant that Araujo felled Eduardo Camavinga inside the penalty area. However, Gil Manzano ruled that neither were fouls.

Javier Enriquez Negreira, son of Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who is embroiled in the infamous Negreira case involving Barcelona, took to social media to state his belief that Real Madrid should have been awarded a penalty for the incident involving Camavinga and Araujo.

“Araujo clearly knocks him down. It should have gone to VAR.”

In the end, Real Madrid won’t be too fussed about the decision as they would go on to win the match, which put them back at the summit of the La Liga table, and also four points clear of Barcelona.