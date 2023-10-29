Sergio Aguero admits to Manchester City ‘frustration’ over Jude Bellingham transfer

Former Barcelona and Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has admitted the Premier League champions significantly missed out in the race for Jude Bellingham.

City were rumoured to be tracking Bellingham after the England star indicated his willingness to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the 2022/23 season,

However, the treble winners were unable to shake Bellingham’s determination to join Real Madrid, with a deal wrapped up in June.

City boss Pep Guardiola reportedly held a last minute phone call with Bellingham, to convince him to move to the Etihad Stadium, but the former La Blaugrana boss was unable to change his mind.

Aguero was asked about his view on Bellingham’s incredible start to life in Spain, with 13 goals scored, after netting a double in the 2-1 El Clasico win away in Catalonia on October 28, and the former striker hinted at his frustration at him not joining City.

“It’s a shame Guardiola couldn’t convince him to join Erling Haaland at Man City. Great teams always compete for great players. City have managed to ‘win’ on several occasions, like with Haaland”, as per quotes from the Manchester Evening News.

“Sometimes it’s not like that, that’s how the market is. I would have liked to see him at City.

“Bellingham is on his way to being one of the best in the world.”