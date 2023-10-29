Real Madrid fears allayed as second player’s injury issues not as bad as initially thought

Real Madrid were delighted to have picked up a comeback Clasico victory on Saturday, although some of the shine was taken off the win when it was revealed that Aurelien Tchouameni had suffered a stress fracture to his second metatarsal during the match.

It means that Tchouameni will be out of action for the next two months, and things could been even worse on the injury front as Ferland Mendy limped off during the second half of Saturday’s match.

The left-back only returned to action last month after suffering a hamstring injury during the pre-season Clasico, so there were heightened fears that the Frenchman would be set for another spell on the sidelines. Fortunately, this won’t be the case.