Premier League quartet join the race for Real Madrid target Santiago Gimenez

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez could be one of Europe’s most in demand players in 2024.

The Mexican international is attracting attention from across top clubs in Europe with 15 goals already scored so far in 2023/24 on the back of netting 23 last season.

His impressive form in front of goal has caught the eye and he could be subject of major transfer interest from January onwards if Feyenoord do not make the Champions League knockout stages in 2024.

Real Madrid are rumoured to be monitoring his situation in the Netherlands, as part of a potential Plan B option to Kylian Mbappe, or as a possible strike partner for the France captain.

However, as per the latest update from the Daily Mirror, Premier League interest in Gimenez continues to grow with West Ham United the latest club to join the race for him.

The 22-year-old could be a target for Tottenham, Arsenal and Newcastle United in the next 12 months with all three hoping to be able to off him Champions League football.