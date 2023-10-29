Manuel Neuer offers Germany update on Marc-Andre Ter Stegen

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is not thinking about challenging Barcelona star Marc-Andre Ter Stegen for the Germany No.1 spot.

Ter Stegen enjoyed a superb campaign in Barcelona’s title win last season, with 26 La Liga clean sheets from 38 matches, as part of the best year of his club career in Spain.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach stopper has made no secret of his target to be first choice for Germany, with Julian Nagelsmann’s side on hosting duty for Euro 2024 next summer.

Neuer has been ruled out of action since the start of 2024, after suffering a broken leg on a skiing holiday, following Germany’s exit from the 2022 World Cup.

Ter Stegen has since moved ahead of him in the pecking order, and Neuer admitted he cannot challenge for his old role yet, with the tournament less than eight months away.

“I think he (Ter Stegen) is currently No.1. But this is not something I’m thinking about because I only played my first game back this weekend and I’m happy it went so well. I’m happy to be back”, as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Neuer kept a clean sheet on his return to the Bayern starting XI with an 8-0 home win over Darmstadt.