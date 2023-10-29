La Liga Round Up: Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club snatch late Sunday draws

Sunday’s La Liga action featured two dramatic last gasp draws as Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club sealed a point each in Vallecas and Bilbao.

Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Sociedad 2

Real Sociedad headed to the Spanish capital looking to close the gap on their Champions League rivals but it did not go to plan at the final whistle for the Basque side.

Brais Mendez clattered a free kick against the crossbar at one end before Abdul Mumin pounced on a loose clearance to fire Rayo in front.

La Real refused to panic, as captain Mikel Oyarzabal volleyed them level before the break, and the visitors No.10 calmly rolled home a penalty after the restart.

However, there was to be one final sting in the tail for Rayo, as substitute Bebe smashed home an equaliser in added time.

Athletic Club 2 Valencia 2

Fortunes for the other Basque side in action in Sunday’s early games was to be the opposite as Athletic Club grabbed their chance for a home tie against Valencia.

The home side enjoyed a perfect start in Bilbao as Oscar de Marcos stole in behind the Los Che defence to open the scoring at the Estadio San Mames.

However, the visitors flipped script with two quickfire goals after the hour mark, from Fran Perez and Hugo Duro, as Valencia showed their ruthlessness on the counter attack.

That looked to have set Valencia up for a first away win since the opening weekend of the campaign before Alex Berenguer gambled on a cross into the box to head home for a point.

Real Betis 2 Osasuna 1

Late goals were also a feature in Sunday’s early kick off as Real Betis claimed a first win in three league outings.

The home side created the better chances in a scrappy opening 45 minutes before Willian Jose stole in at the near post to stab them 1-0 up.

As the hosts failed to find a second goal after the restart, Osasuna made the most of their improvement in the closing stages, as Ruben Garcia raced clear to equalise.

But, there was to be a spectacular final act, as veteran midfielder Isco cannoned home from a tight angle to reaffirm his hopes of returning to the Spain squad for Euro 2024.

