Isco hoping for Spain call-up after another excellent performance for Real Betis

Since joining Real Betis in the summer, it’s safe to say that Isco Alarcon has been in terrific form. The former Real Madrid playmaker struggled at Sevilla, but has firmly turned a corner since heading to the green-and-white side of Andalusia.

The 31-year-old produced another excellent performance on Sunday as Betis defeated Osasuna 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin. He assisted Willian Jose’s opener before grabbing the winning goal himself in the 95th minute.

Isco with the last minute winner as Real Betis defeat Osasuna 2-1 at the Benito Villamarin this afternoon. Betis rise to 7th in the La Liga, with Osasuna down in 11th.pic.twitter.com/p96XowYoIm — Football España (@footballespana_) October 29, 2023

Speaking post-match, Isco revealed his ambitions to force his way back into the Spanish national team (via Diario AS), where he has not been since his Real Madrid days.

“Hopefully I can return to the national team, it’s the greatest achievement for a footballer. I’m happy with the work I do, but the national team depends on what I do on the pitch. If that reward comes one day, I’ll be happy.”

On the basis of his performances for Real Betis, it would be a no-brainer for Luis de la Fuente to include Isco in his next Spain squad, which will be announced in the next couple of weeks.