Criticism aimed at Carlo Ancelotti despite Real Madrid’s last-gasp victory over Barcelona

Real Madrid picked up back-to-back victories in El Clasico on Saturday. Having thumped Barcelona 4-0 at the Spotify Camp Nou back in April, they were victorious again at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice to ensure a 2-1 win.

Despite this, it was far from a perfect performance from Real Madrid. They were very poor in the first half, and were fortunate to only be 1-0 down after Ilkay Gundogan’s opener, with Barcelona hitting the post on two occasions.

As per MD, many Real Madrid supporters are still unhappy with head coach Carlo Ancelotti despite the victory, with the main gripe being about the disappointing way that Los Blancos started the match.

It is true that Ancelotti was second-bested by opposite number Xavi Hernandez for much of the game, and the result could well paint over some of the cracks that were shown by that first half performance in particular. Ultimately, it matters little right now as Real Madrid were still victorious.