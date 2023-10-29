Barcelona to welcome back key duo from injury ahead of Real Sociedad clash

Barcelona welcomed back Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Kounde from injury against Real Madrid on Saturday, although the former did not make an appearance from the bench during the 2-1 defeat. Still, it was a positive sign for head coach Xavi Hernandez to begin welcoming back some of his key players.

That will continue next week, with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri both in line to make their comebacks against Real Sociedad next weekend, as per Sport. The former has been out for five weeks with an ankle injury, whereas Pedri has not played since the victory over Cadiz on MD2 back in August.

De Jong was close to being part of Barcelona’s matchday squad against Real Madrid, but ankle discomfort on the morning of the match meant that he missed out. However, he should have no trouble returning in the next few days.

Barcelona will hope their two midfield maestros can help them overcome the deficit to Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the La Liga table, which now sits at four points following the defeat in El Clasico.