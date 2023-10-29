Barcelona appreciate Ilkay Gundogan’s critical comments on squad mentality following Clasico defeat

Following Barcelona’s disappointing Clasico defeat to Real Madrid on Saturday, Ilkay Gundogan took the opportunity to call out his teammates for an apparent lack of passion following the result.

Gundogan believed that his teammates should have been more frustrated and anger at losing to their bitter rivals, especially considering the manner in which that defeat came about at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

MD have reported that Gundogan’s critical remarks are appreciated by the Barcelona coaching staff, and also the club’s sporting department. They understand that the German international’s come from having a winning mentality, which is something that should be encouraged within Xavi Hernandez’s squad.

The question now begs as to how Gundogan’s Barcelona teammates perceived his comments. Some will undoubtedly agree with him, although others many not be so understanding as to where he’s coming from. Either way, having the former Manchester City captain in the squad could start a shift in the club’s mentality going forward.