Aurelien Tchouameni injury could reopen Real Madrid option for Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to reshape his Real Madrid midfield in the coming weeks following an injury to Aurelien Tchouameni.

France international Tchouameni suffered a foot injury in Real Madrid’s 2-1 El Clasico win away at Barcelona but completed the full game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The alarm over his injury was raised immediately after the contest with Tchouameni undergoing medical tests on his return to Madrid.

Los Blancos have confirmed an ‘incomplete stress fracture in the second metatarsal of the left foot’ in a major setback for Tchouameni’s positive start to the season.

Tchouameni is Ancelotti’s first choice option as a midfield pivot, in the diamond system used this season, with Eduardo Camavinga tipped as his natural replacement.

However, with Tchouameni potentially missing two months of action, and 10 games before the end of 2023, Luka Modric could come back into contention as per Mundo Deportivo.

Modric has openly admitted his frustration at not playing more this season and the Croatian veteran could be used in Champions League action as a rotating option.