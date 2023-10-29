Alaves Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid clinch sixth straight La Liga win at home to Alaves

Atletico Madrid have stretched their La Liga winning run to six games with a routine 2-0 home victory over Alaves.

Los Rojoiblancos are currently the most in form team in the Spanish top flight as they aim to keep up the pressure on their title rivals in the weeks ahead.

The tie followed the expected script in Madrid with the hosts carving out a string of early chances before Rodrigo Riquelme gathered in Alvaro Morata’s cross to fire the home side in front.

Morata then showed his ability in front of goal as the Spain international charged in behind to make it 2-0 in first half added time.

With Alaves offering nothing after the restart, Atletico could have extended their advantage, with Antoine Griezmann seeing a goal ruled out for offside late on.

Up next for Atletico is a trip to Las Palmas in league action on November 3 with Alaves travelling to Deportivo Murcia in midweek Copa del Rey action.

Images via Getty Images

Posted by

Tags Alvaro Morata Antoine Griezmann Rodrigo Riquelme

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News