Atletico Madrid clinch sixth straight La Liga win at home to Alaves

Atletico Madrid have stretched their La Liga winning run to six games with a routine 2-0 home victory over Alaves.

Los Rojoiblancos are currently the most in form team in the Spanish top flight as they aim to keep up the pressure on their title rivals in the weeks ahead.

The tie followed the expected script in Madrid with the hosts carving out a string of early chances before Rodrigo Riquelme gathered in Alvaro Morata’s cross to fire the home side in front.

Atletico Madrid continue to look formidable! 😤 Rodrigo Riquelme with an impressive near post finish for the opener 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/66M47QR9PY — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 29, 2023

Morata then showed his ability in front of goal as the Spain international charged in behind to make it 2-0 in first half added time.

Morata makes it two! ✌️ Outstanding left-footed finish by the Atleti forward against Alavés 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/8YXtp9mQ7v — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) October 29, 2023

With Alaves offering nothing after the restart, Atletico could have extended their advantage, with Antoine Griezmann seeing a goal ruled out for offside late on.

Up next for Atletico is a trip to Las Palmas in league action on November 3 with Alaves travelling to Deportivo Murcia in midweek Copa del Rey action.

Images via Getty Images