Arsenal to target La Liga midfield pair in 2024

Arsenal have highlighted Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi as their primary midfield transfer target in 2024.

The Gunners have been tracking the Spain international for over 12 months as part of a long term plan to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

La Real have continued to stand firm over their key man’s future, with Imanol Alguacil previously hinting at his confidence of Zubimendi wanting to represent his hometown club in the Chamipions League.

Mikel Arteta is rumoured to be ready to push ahead with a firm move to meet Zubimendi’s €60m release clause in San Sebastian in January with the Daily Mirror reporting Arsenal are close to a deal.

Real Madrid playmaker Aurelien Tchouameni is also on Arsenal’s list of options with the France international not sure of his starting place in the Spanish capital.

Arteta wants one more player to complete his ideal midfield trio alongside club captain Martin Odegaard and record transfer signing Declan Rice in 2024/25.