Xavi confident Fermin Lopez will be Barcelona future star

Xavi had huge praise for rising star Fermin Lopez despite Barcelona’s El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid.

Jude Bellingham’s late double flipped the script in Catalonia as Los Blancos secured a last gasp win at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Xavi admitted in his post match press conference that his team could not match Real Madrid’s ruthlessness in front of goal as they spurned chances to win the tie either side of the break.

However, despite the final result, Xavi was pleased by the resilience shown from his young side, with 20-year-old Lopez making his El Clasico debut.

The La Masia product has impressed since his first team breakthrough this season, including a midweek Champions League winning goal against Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek, and Xavi believes he will be vital in the months and years ahead.

“Fermin has the perfect level and mentality to be a Barcelona player for many years, I’ve said it several times and today he’s shown it on a big stage”, as per reports from Diario Sport.

“It’s a shame about today’s result because several players had a great performance.”

Up next for Barcelona is a league trip to Real Sociedad on November 4.