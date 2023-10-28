WATCH: Jude Bellingham continues red-hot form with equaliser goal in El Clasico

Real Madrid have been growing into the game in the second half, and after a strong period of sustained pressure, they have managed to find the equalising goal, and it has come from a typical source.

Ilkay Gundogan’s early opener had Barcelona in dreamland, and the hosts could have added to it further, but efforts from Fermin Lopez and Inigo Martinez both came back off the woodwork. In the end, this has proved to be a big blow, with Real Madrid now back level.

Jude Bellingham collected to ball 30 yards out, and without any pressure on him, fired a rocket into the back of the net, although Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will feel that he should have done better.

Real Madrid have upped their game in the second half, and they will feel that the goal is deserved. They will hope that it now gives them the momentum to push on for a winner.