WATCH: Ilkay Gundogan marks first El Clasico appearance with opening goal for Barcelona

Barcelona have struck first in the opening Clasico of the 2023-24 season, much to the delight of the home supporters inside the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Barcelona have had a lot of the ball inside the opening stages, and their persistence paid off after seven minutes. Ilkay Gundogan’s attempted one-two with Ferran Torres broke back to the German international inside the Real Madrid penalty area, and he made no mistake.

The ball broke to Gundogan after deflections off Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, with the latter likely to be especially disappointed with his involvement in the goal.

It is a special moment for Gundogan. Not only has he scored on his first Clasico appearance, it is his first goal for Barcelona since joining from Manchester City in the summer.

Barcelona will now hope to use this early goal to build towards a victory, although there is plenty of time for Real Madrid to get themselves back into this.