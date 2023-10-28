Vinicius Junior makes Cristiano Ronaldo and Jude Bellingham comparison

Jude Bellingham continues to be the catalyst for Real Madrid’s superb start to the 2023/24 season.

The England international brought his season goal tally up to 13 in all competitions as Los Blancos secured a 2-1 La Liga win away at El Clasico rivals Barcelona thanks to Bellingham’s late double.

Bellingham’s incredible rate of consistency in front of goal continues to amaze both Real Madrid fans and his teammates with veteran midfield partner Luka Modric labelling him as an ‘extraordinary talent’ following a virtuoso performance in Catalonia.

Vinicius Junior has benefitted massively from Bellingham’s arrival, with the pair forming a deadly partnership, as the Brazilian has linked up with the new star to devastating effect.

Real Madrid are keen to ensure the pressure remains reduced around Bellingham but Vinicius Jr believes his ruthlessness is reminiscent of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“He’s incredible, and always makes a difference for us. The fans were used to Cristiano Ronaldo in the past and now Jude has arrived for us!” as per reports from Marca.

Carlo Ancelotti has already predicted Bellingham can score between 20-25 goals with no issue this season as the club plot a return to winning major trophies.